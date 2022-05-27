BTS’ V And Blackpink’s Jennie Are Dating: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Jennie have been a hot topic at the rumour mills as speculations on the possibility of the duo dating each other is breaking the internet. A viral picture of V and Jennie sitting together in a car was circulated on social media which gave fuel to the dating rumours. Recently, Korean YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who is also a former entertainment reporter has made strong claims regarding the same. Lee stated that Jeniee had posted a picture from her LA trip in which she can be seen standing in front of a statue. According to the YouTuber V had also shared a similar photo in 2021. Lee also shared evidence on the alleged dating scoop. Earlier, an unverified account shared a picture on Twitter which started the dating speculations. The photo was however deleted later.Also Read - BTS Army Can’t Keep Calm as K-Pop Band Wins 3 Awards at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Check out this post by Jennie on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

V And Jennie Followers Start Fan War!

Fans took to Twitter and expressed their feelings. V and Jennie followers got into a fan war as the picture looked edited. Some netizens pointed out that the girl did not resemble Jennie. Meanwhile, Jennie fans blamed BTS ARMY for using her name. BTS ARMY had earlier slammed K-drama Tomorrow after it showed Jungkook and V's names on the death list. BTS ARMY criticised Tomorrow that aired on the Korean channel MBC. Now the makers of the show has issued a clarification about the same. The production team of the show said in their clarification, "The birth dates on the list) are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions (behind them)."