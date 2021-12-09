South Korea: BTS‘ V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved K-pop singers across the world. The singer is currently gearing up for his 26th birthday on December 30. ARMY (BTS fans) members leave no stone unturned to make the BTS members’ birthday the best. This year as well, ARMY group from across the world are planning big for V’s birthday. However, a Chinese fan base of the singer has crossed all limits of expressing how much they love BTS members.Also Read - BTS' Kim Taehyung Mistakenly Follows BLACKPINK's Jennie on Instagram, But Unfollows Soon

This year, V aka Kim Taehyung’s birthday has been advertised on Forbes magazine. With this, he has become the first South Korean artist to have a birthday advertisement in a leading magazine. Guess what? This feat has been achieved by a Chinese fan base of the singer. Yes, you read it right. The fan group had last week announced that they will be funding the full-page birthday advertisement in the American business magazine. According to Forbes’ Media Kit, the price for their full-page print advertisements start at $50,000 which is over Rs 37.73 lakh. The magazine’s issue for this month will be released on December 14. Also Read - BTS Jungkook, Jimin and Jin Return Home After LA Concert But Where Are Rest Of Group Members?

27th Birthday Support for Kim Taehyung Part.5

AD in the US Fobes Magazine The world’s first and only BD support for idol appear in the most authoritative and symbolic financial and business magazine，The Fobes (US ver) covering the whole page

Date: 12.14 (local publish date) pic.twitter.com/nB9pSoCsBi — CHINA Baidu Vbar (@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS boys are currently on a short break which means that V will be celebrating his birthday with his family this year. During this time, BTS members will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

