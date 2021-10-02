South Korea: BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has impressed fans once again. The K-pop singer is ruling hearts after he expressed a desire that he wants to make a song out of ARMY’s lyrics. On Friday, V aka Kim Taehyung took to social media platform weverse asking fans to send lyrics based on colour purple. He also promised to make a song out of it. While the original message was written in Korean, the translations read, “I am a song too. write some lyrics. I am so envious that you wrote the lyrics to Jung Kook.”Also Read - BTS Jungkook Gets Lip Piercing For Group's Performance At An Award Show? ARMY Cannot Keep Calm

V's message has initiated a storm on social media. Several ARMY members from across the world are super excited to write for the globally loved star. Fans took to Twitter sharing a screenshot of V's message and showered love on him. Fans are also hoping that Kim Taehyung will do a live social media session soon.

Some of the fans also shared lyrics that they want V to include in his song. "The sun will be setting soon and the sky will show the moon. Although the night may be dark your love will shine through that purple star and fill my heart with a love so fine," one of the fans wrote and used the hashtag 'Purple Colour'.

Check out ARMY’s excitement here:

I just woke up and I’m flooded with these WeVerse post coming from bb taetae!🥺 I hope we can make his request come true!😊 #Purplecolor is the theme y’all!✨ He’s so cute when he said his jealous because of Jungkook! Huhu😭 My taekook heart💜TAEHYUNG VLIVE SOON🥰🥺 pic.twitter.com/Sp2v1D19T4 — CrmlaJyce (@rcblnca_) October 2, 2021

OMG Taehyung will soon do a concert on vlive singing songs with armys lirics I hope these things wont betray me on that time pic.twitter.com/rd4IVKI3hK — dira⁷🥺♡MY UNIVERSE (@itsOT7paprika) October 2, 2021

Taetae asked us on weverse to write a lyrics for him on purple colour.

Kim Taehyung is back

We miss you Taehyung 💜#BTS

TAEHYUNG LIVE SOOn

TAEHYUNG VLIVE pic.twitter.com/G1CKPLDk8F — BTS ARMY GIRL (@ArpitaY85585733) October 2, 2021

The sun will be

setting soon

and the sky will

show the moon. Although the night may be dark

your love will shine

through that purple star

and fill my heart with a love so fine. Taehyung Vlive#purplecolor pic.twitter.com/sLIqRoKHpj — Agatha Ferrer (@gdac08) October 2, 2021

For the unversed, BTS member Jungkook treated his fans on his birthday this year after he went on VLive and worked on a song with the ARMY. He opted for lyrics that were written by ARMY members.

Are you excited for V’s song which will have ARMY’s lyrics in it? Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.