Los Angeles: BTS boys – Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga are setting fire across the world with their performance at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. Their energy, vocals and good looks are unbeatable. Each moment of the Permission To Dance on Stage is coming out as a surprise for the ARMY. Recent on the list is septet's black outfit. Yes, BTS boys were seen in complete black attire during the mega show. Needless to say, they looked absolutely hot stunning and dashing. From V to Jungkook to Jimin and others, each of the group members not only looked hot but elegant as well.

As they dress in black and walk on the stage, another gesture by BTS members won ARMY's heart. The boys were spotted sending finger hearts for their fans. For the unversed, a finger heart is a popular symbol, especially among K-pop stars and fans. Singers and actors flash their crossed thumb and forefinger — that's the symbol — during concerts and at fans to show their love.

Check out how ARMY is reacting to BTS’ black attire:



JUNGKOOK kiss & finger heart #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/iV67taSysZ — JUNGKOOK DAILY UPDATE ʲᵏ (@Daily_JKUpdate) December 2, 2021

THEY LOOK SO HOT JUST WALKING ON THAT STAGE WITH THOSE OUTFITS JUST SENDING FINGER HEARTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day3 #PTD_On_Stage_LA pic.twitter.com/HUsN9vdhGL — (@taehyungtannah) December 2, 2021

For this unversed, this is the third day of BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage concert at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The earlier two shows were also held at the same venue on November 27 and November 28. During these concerts, the septet performed several of their super hit songs including Butter, Dynamite and Fake Love among others. The last show will be held tomorrow i.e on December 2.

