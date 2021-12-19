South Korea: BTS members – RM, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope are currently at home with their families and are gearing up for the festive season. While the famous K-pop singers are also preparing for their upcoming album during this time, they also keep sharing a glimpse of their ‘break time’ with fans. Recently, group member V aka Kim Taehyung took to her official Instagram account and shared a video in which he can be seen flaunting his new beard look. Yes, you read it right. V is growing a beard while he is at home. While the singer looks hottest in his beard look, what made him look even more alluring was his shirtless look. A decorated Christmas tree can also be seen in the background. The video was shared on Instagram stories by V.Also Read - BTS J-Hope and Jin's Cute Instagram Conversation Is Winning Hearts, Have You Read It Yet?

Check out BTS V’s Super Hot New Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS V (@official.thv)

A few days back, V commented on BTS leader RM’s Instagram post and informed his fellow septet members that he has grown a beard. “I grew my beard a lot, if I show it, (you guys) would get surprised, right?” the translation of his comment read. Also Read - BTS' 'Worldwide Handsome' Jin Is Now Also The Most Successful Male K-Pop Artist

Meanwhile, V also visited Hawaii recently and shared a glimpse of his vacation on social media. He shared a series of vacation pictures on social media. While in one of the pictures V was seen posing under a tree in a red tee, in another picture he flaunts his cool looks in a floral red and white shirt.

On the work front, V aka Kim Taehyung’s new song titled Christmas Tree will be released on December 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 pm IST). The song is a part of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer which stars Kim Da-mi, Choi Woo-shik and Kim Seong-cheol in key roles. The teaser has already been released and fans are now eagerly waiting for the song.