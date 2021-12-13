BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved members of the K-pop group. He never fails to impress fans with his vocals, good looks and humour. After the group recently wrapped up their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles, the singer decided to enjoy a vacation in Hawaii. While V aka Kim Taehyung is now back to home, he took to social media and shared a series of pictures from his vacation. While in one of the pictures V can be seen posing under a tree in a red tee, in another picture he flaunts his cool looks in a floral red and white shirt. Apart from this, V can also be seen posing in a blue floral shirt and yellow shorts in another picture. Clearly, V seems to have had a lot of fun in Hawaii. Check out his vacation pictures here:Also Read - BTS Is The Highest Earning K-Pop Group On YouTube, Can You Guess The Amount?

V is now back home in South Korea. After his Hawaii vacation, the singer thanked fans for respecting his privacy and wrote, “Thank you ARMY for pretending not to know and being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport love you” on social media. Also Read - BTS Jin Wears Coolest Ever Blue Outfit and It Proves Why He Is Called 'Worldwide Handsome'

Meanwhile, BTS members are on a short break currently. During this time, they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022. Also Read - BTS Boys Sweep MAMA 2021, Takes Home 9 Trophies Including 'Artist of The Year'