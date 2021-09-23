South Korea: A day after BTS boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly and delivered a powerful speech, a video of group member V is has left ARMY divided.Also Read - BTS ARMY Slams James Corden After He 'Disrespects' K-Pop Group and Its Fans, Calling Them 'Unusual' | View Tweets
While BTS members talked about climate change, coronavirus vaccines and other key issues at UNGA, a video has gone viral in which V aka Kim Tae-hyung can be seen travelling in New York without a face mask. In the video, V aka Kim Taehyung looked stunning in a white shirt and black pants. This is the same video that went viral earlier this week as well after it was spotted that an obsessive fan tried to run towards V, but was stopped immediately by the K-pop sensation's security team. However, the focus of the video has now been shifted from the obsessive fan to V 'without face mask'.
Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung's Obsessive Fan Comes Charging At Him Outside New York Restaurant | Watch
The video has left ARMY divided. While some of the social media users are calling V irresponsible, others came into his defense claiming that the US Government has allowed people to roam around without fearing face masks.
Check how ARMY is divided over BTS V:
BTS made headlines all over the world with its powerful UNGA speech. “We have people who are concerned for the world and searching for the answers. There are still many pages left into the story about us, and I thought we shouldn’t talk like the endings already been written,” V had said at UNGA. The K-pop boys also encouraged people to take coronavirus vaccines.
On the work front, BTS is set to hold its virtual concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. It will be live-streamed on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST. Apart from this, the group will also be addressing a speech during the Sustainable Development Goals Moment ahead of the UN General Assembly.