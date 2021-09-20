New York: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most-loved members of the K-pop septet. He has always been praised for her good looks and has never failed to make headlines for the same. Recently, V visited one of New York’s restaurants. However, one of his obsessive fans came charging in but was then stopped by the security guards.Also Read - BTS Boys Send Aww-Dorable Wishes To Army On Korea's Great Festival: 'Waiting To Meet ARMY Again' | Watch

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, V aka Kim Taehyung looked stunning in a white shirt and black pants. However, as soon as he stepped out of his car, a fan tried to barge in but was stopped immediately by the K-pop sensation's security team. Moreover, it has also been reported that fans also gathered outside the JFK airport in New York to meet and greet V upon his arrival in the city. Some of BTS' fans also disclosed the name of the hotel where singers were supposed to stay along with the room numbers. This left other ARMY members disappointed who then took to Twitter appealing to everyone to let Bangtan Boys enjoy their privacy.

How an obsessive fan reacted after spotting BTS V:

يعني عنجد مش هيييككك مش هيك تطلب صورة يا محترم

#TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/HvHofURkfT — Natalie (@KIMNATA_MJOON) September 20, 2021

BTS Boys Join UN Campaign To Call Out Racism and Hate Speech, Urges ARMY To 'Let's Do This Together'

This is not the first time that BTS members were hounded by fans. Once V talked about the same during a live session and expressed concern. “There are those fans. In those private spaces, we don’t get to relax as much as we want to. So we were a bit uncomfortable. [And] to be frank with you, we don’t want you to do that. It’s really scary,” V had said.

What V had said about privacy being violated:

On the work front, BTS is set to hold its virtual concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. It will be live-streamed on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST. Apart from this, the group will also be addressing a speech during the Sustainable Development Goals Moment ahead of the UN General Assembly.