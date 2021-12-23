South Korea: BTS member V is one of the widely loved singers across the world. He never fails to impress fans with his cute moments, good looks and obviously, vocals. Once again, V aka Kim Taehyung is winning hearts as he expressed his love and fondness for his pet dog named Yeontan. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the BTS member about one whom he would like to thank with a greeting card before the year 2021 ends. To this, V named his pet dog Yeontan and expressed his love for him.Also Read - BTS Jin Breaks PSY's 'Gangnam Style' Record On YouTube, Do You Know How?

V also narrated his pet dog's medical illness and revealed that Yeontan underwent medical surgeries twice this year. The singer also thanked his pet for 'living and surviving' for him. "Yeontan has been doing so well. Although he has not been healthy since he was born," he added, "he can't breathe properly because he has a small respiratory tract. He faints after running for a little while. This year, he underwent surgery twice and both have failed. He can only endure with medication. In spite of all his difficulties, he copes with those and he is still alive. So I thank him for living and surviving for me," V aka Kim Taehyung said.

V also mentioned that he wishes to make fun memories with his pet dog and said, "For the rest of your life, I wish that we could make fun memories together. I want to write on the card that I want to see Tan (Yeontan) grow old."

When Kim joined social media platform Instagram earlier last month, one of the first posts was also for his pet dog Yeontan. Sharing the pet’s images, V had dropped heart emoji in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Meanwhile, On the work front, V aka Kim Taehyung’s new song titled Christmas Tree will be released on December 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 pm IST). The song is a part of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer which stars Kim Da-mi, Choi Woo-shik and Kim Seong-cheol in key roles. The teaser has already been released and fans are now eagerly waiting for the song.