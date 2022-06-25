BTS ARMY Questions HYBE’s Silence: BTS ARMY has recently reacted to the dating rumours involving Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating rumours and questioned the silence of HYBE regarding the same. BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s photos from Jeju Island were circulated online as the snapshot was assumed to be that of the K-Pop stars. Jennie’s talent management group, YG entertainment had responded to the same saying that had nothing to say and would update if there was any other response. HYBE, on the other hand, has stayed silent and didn’t dish out any statement. ARMY has accused HYBE of defending RM’s marriage rumours but not speaking up when it came to V aka Taehyung.Also Read - BTS' Jimin Goes Shirtless in New Magazine Cover, ARMY Reacts: 'EXCUSE MEE'

HYBE Clarified RM Marriage Rumours

RM got into a controversy that happened to be his alleged marriage scandal. RM was to tie the knot with a fan whom he met at a fan sign during 2014-15, according to reports. HYBE was quick to issue clarification on the rumours that spread like wildfire. HYBE issued a statement stating the rumours were untrue and that they are taking action against the malicious claims. Also Read - BTS ARMY Rejoice After Jungkook-Charlie Puth Confirm Collaboration 'Left And Right,' Watch Video

ARMY Slams HYBE Over Silence

HYBE has always been swift with its responses to such dating rumours in case of any BTS member. However, the lack of response on Big Hit’s part has left ARMY wondering why didn’t HYBE respond before. ARMY accused HYBE of being biased. They said the response is different when it comes to V as compared to RM. Also Read - BTS’ RM Gets Emotional, Says He Feels He Wasn't Living up to ARMY's Expectations: 'We’ve Lost Direction'

Check out the twitter reactions from ARMY:

look how fast hybe shuts down abt marriage rumors on RM but not released any single statement abt taehyung’s dating rumors lmao — this user misses jimin (@mydailymochi) June 24, 2022

Funny how fast Hybe shuts down RM’s marriage rumor but kept silent on Taehyung’s dating rumor — テテ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@winter_fayeee) June 24, 2022

Big Hit denied directly to RM

What about Taehyung dating rumours — Grim (@Grim26101502) June 24, 2022

Hybe shut down rumour of jhope dating rumours and rm married but its been one month of taehyung and jennie they didn’t make any statement https://t.co/cO4vu6Q2Tm — TAEHYUNG PARIS (@c_shria) June 24, 2022

See how quick they were with RM but silent about the Taehyung and Jennie thing. Im telling y’all hybe planned that rumor to cover up garams bullying scandal. https://t.co/lragdWluwl — ye (@_loonaevis) June 24, 2022

from “we can’t confirm or deny” of taehyung’s rumours to “that’s totally fake” of rm’s rumours, big hit did totally confirm taehyung and jennie are a thing. get over it y’all, life goes on https://t.co/kCjsDgyjAD — nirilia (@stressedpisces_) June 24, 2022





