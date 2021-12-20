South Korea: BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is extremely popular for his vocals and good looks, but one must not mess with him. The K-pop singer has decided to set an example by taking rigid action against a YouTuber who has been spreading rumours about his personal life. Yes, you read it right. Kim Taehyung is planning to file a lawsuit against a YouTuber who has been allegedly spreading rumours about him. Not just this, but the YouTuber was also allegedly defaming V and his family and friends.Also Read - BTS: K-Pop Singers Set YouTube Record With Permission To Dance, ARMY Says 'BTS Is Life'

BTS’ V Plans To File Lawsuit Against YouTuber

Kim came across the YouTuber via a fan’s post on Weverse. Sharing a screenshot, the fan wrote, “I hope this b**** get sued.” The screenshot of the YouTuber’s page had V on the thumbnail highlighting his ‘drinking’ habits. However, the post caught V’s attention who then decided to take legal action against the YouTuber. “Oh? I’ll proceed with lawsuits. I could earn some snack money. Mentioning my family and friends. Goodbye,” the BTS singer wrote. Also Read - BTS Makes History, Nominated For 'Best International Group' At 2022 BRIT Awards Again

211220 | V on weverse 🌟 💜: I hope this b**** get sued 🐻:oh?!! I’ll proceed with the lawsuit. My snack fund would come from it. He’s even messing with my friends and family 👍 goodbye This Youtube account is one of the biggest tae anti😡 pic.twitter.com/s9Ypm72hVt — 태형아 비티에스 | D-10 🐻🎂 (@taehyunga_bts) December 19, 2021



V Steps To Stop Hatred Against K-pop Artists

The singer went on to say that he will take action against the YouTuber for the sake of all those idols whom the vlogger has been defaming with his rumours. “I just saw something, it’s not just us but those ppl hate on other artists too. every fan or army could see it or not see it but I will sue them for those who got hurt and couldn’t be courageous,” V added.

What Did YouTuber Do?

Reportedly, the YouTuber has been spreading malicious rumours about several K-pop groups including Aespa, NCT, TXT and The Boys among others. The vlogger has been making false statements regarding their dating life, earnings and much more.