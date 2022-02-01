BTS member V and actor Park Hyung-sik responded to Park Seo-Joon, a Wooga Squad member, golfing. On Monday, Seo-Joon took to Instagram to show a photo of himself playing the shot with his back to the camera. Park Seo-Joon was photographed wearing a full-sleeved white T-shirt, dark jeans, a bowl hat, and red sneakers. The golf course was set against a hill and surrounded by trees.Also Read - Union Budget 2022: 68 Per Cent Of Capital For Defence Sector To Be Earmarked For Local Industry

He didn't cation the post, instead used a golfing emoji to share it. Park Hyung-sik reacted to the post by saying, "Boss. Nice shot!!!" "Kkkkk so annoying," V commented on Instagram, as translated by BTS weverse translation.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013)



Choi Woo-Shik, a Wooga Squad friend and actor, also shared a photo of himself playing golf on his Instagram Stories. Surprisingly, his golf course was located in the same area as Seo- Joon’s. Choi Woo-shot Shik’s in the picture looked a lot like Seo- Joon’s. He donned beige slacks and sneakers with a navy blue and yellow full-sleeved T-shirt.

Check this out:

BTS Army swamped Twitter as soon as they saw Park Seo-Joon golfing followed by Choi Woo-shik’s Instagram story playing golf. One of the users wrote, “ohhhh Choi Wooshik and Park Seojoon went golf together wooga squad (sic).” While another user wrote, “if tae becomes an actor he will be like seojoon in social media.. like i miss this oppa so much (sic).”

Check these Tweets:

ohhhh Choi Wooshik and Park Seojoon went golf together 🥰🥰🥰 wooga squad 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gzBV5IR5Fp — Phi!⁷ 🧈 🐯🐥 (@vmin_cbs) January 31, 2022 if tae becomes an actor he will be like seojoon in social media.. 😢 like i miss this oppa so much pic.twitter.com/PXJuoVDgVJ

— thv (@v_thefirst) January 31, 2022

📸[IG] Taehyung commented below Seojoon’s post of playing golf PSJ: 🏌️

CWS: Mr. President Nice shot

THV: hehehe this is so annoying 👀 Wondering if they’re playing golf together pic.twitter.com/TOwj841Q8A — Taehyung India⁷⁹ʰᵒᵗ¹⁰⁰🎄by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) January 31, 2022

Probably because Wooshik is with SeoJoon and he is not. The babie is annoyed at being left out. pic.twitter.com/UXavjisnR8 — Mira (@VJMiraX) January 31, 2022

BTS’ V, Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik, Park Hyung-Sik, and Peakboy are close friends. They’re known as the Wooga Squad. Seo-Joon, V, and Hyung-Sik formed a bond on the set of their 2016 K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Watch this space for more updates!