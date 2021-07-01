South Korea: BTS Boys recently released the concept pictures of their latest single Butter. These pictures come ahead of the CD version of Butter. While in the pictures, K-pop boys look unbelievably dashing and stunning, one picture that caught everyone’s attention was that of BTS V’s. Also Read - BTS Butter Is Once Again The Week's Most Viewed K-pop Music Video | Full List Here

In the pictures, BTS boys RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook flaunt their car washing skills and can be seen working at a gas station. However, in one of the pictures, V was spotted stretching his hands and recreating Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose. He can be seen wearing an off-white shirt over a white T-shirt and blue denim. Fans were quick to notice the similarity between V’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose. Several ARMY members took to Twitter talking about the same. While one of the fans wrote, “He saying I love you a-a-a-a-ami. #V Kim Taehyung as srk ohh my god I m dead,” another social media user wrote, “Tujh mein rab dikhta hai yaar mein kya karu #BTS_V #SRK Love u.” Also Read - BTS Boys Will Melt Your Heart With Their Concept Photos Ahead of Butter's CD Version Release | See Pics

Tujh mein rab dikhta hai yaar mein kya karu#BTS_V #SRK

Love u 💜 pic.twitter.com/HYT61PZixc — Nasrin🥀 (@nasrin1106) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS is set to release the CD version of their latest track Butter on July 9. Butter was released on May 21 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.

BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.