South Korea: BTS V is winning everyone's heart with his charming look in the music video of Peakboy's new song Gyopo Hairstyle.

Kim Taehyung aka V made a short appearance in the video and looked absolutely stunning as he wore a purple suit. He was also seen holding up a blue-coloured drink and raising a toast. However, this reminded fans of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio's toast from The Great Gatsby. Several ARMY members took to social media calling V 'The South Korean Leonardo DiCaprio'.

While one of the fans wrote, "Kim Taehyung and his movie references," another ARMY member wrote, "Ahhhh Taehyung in the purple suit and doing Leonardo DiCaprio's pose from the great gatsby pleaseeee he's so adorable I love him !! And the song is such a vibe too def gonna add to my playlists."

Kim Taehyung as a Leonardo DiCaprio of South Korea pic.twitter.com/LzZwdAr3Mg — cisusu (@jisoosu3) July 25, 2021

TAEHYUNG’S CAMEO IN PEAKBOY’S NEW MV IS SO CUTE 😍🥴 pic.twitter.com/GpHoloXbZw — van⁷ | 1.3k (@van_xenzyn) July 26, 2021

kim taehyung and his movie references pic.twitter.com/ksIQjOfVxg — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) July 25, 2021

Hi DiCaprio from Hi Taehyung

Hollywood from BTS pic.twitter.com/pFAsodvcgz — VΛN⁷✌︎ (@EBOlVANTE) July 25, 2021

Besides V, Peakboy’s Gyopo Hairstyle music video also featured actors Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik and Park Hyung-Sik.

This is not the first time BTS V has reminded fans of an actor. Earlier this month, BTS Boys released the concept pictures of their latest single Butter. While in the pictures, K-pop boys look unbelievably dashing, it was Kim Taehyung who caught everyone’s attention. V was spotted stretching his hands and recreating Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose. Fans were quick to notice the similarity between V and Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose and then took to Twitter talking about the same.