BTS ARMY Loves V’s Aiport Look: K-pop band BTS member V was in Paris to make his debut at Paris Fashion Week. He looked astonishing all decked up in diamonds, wearing an orange leather jacket. His maiden appearance at the glamorous event and looked glamorous. BTS’ V, Blackpink’s Lisa, and actor Park Bo-gum were all over the social media for their appearance at the big event. From wining, dining and much more, their Parisian diaries are every traveler’s dream as the artists enjoyed their time in Paris.Also Read - BTS ARMY Questions HYBE's Silence Over Kim Taehyung-Jennie's Dating Rumours: 'Not a Single Statement'

A look at V’s look at Paris Fashion Week

Soon after the videos and pictures of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung from the Paris Fashion Week were on the internet, the netizens started trending #BTSV on Twitter. Now, a new video of V was shared by one of his fans where he returned from Paris and came out of South Korea’s airport. In a black hoodie and orange shorts, the singer took the airport exit and sat inside his car. The seven-seconds-video has garnered 30K views within a few hours. One of the fans talked about the cute little shorts that he wore for his flight. “These are super comfy, the best wear after Paris Fashion Week’. Also Read - BTS ARMY Trends 'It's Ok To Rest', 'Leave BTS' as Korean Singers Association Demands Reconsidering Group Hiatus

Another BTS fan wrote, “Welcome back home bear 🧸”. A section of the media was not happy with so many spotted videos. They have requested the media to leave him alone and give him some space. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2022: This Throwback Yoga Video of BTS Band Members is a Treat For ARMY- Watch

A look at BTS V’s airport look video here:

📺 VIDEO@BTS_twt #V has safely arrived to South Korea after his trip to Paris, France!! 🇫🇷🇰🇷 (He BOLTED 😂😂😂) pic.twitter.com/lQwCiDJ3Wk — Dalbit Bangtan⁷ (@dalbitbangtan) June 28, 2022

[📸PHOTOS] #V has safely arrived back in Korea from Paris..! [source: k-media] pic.twitter.com/Jc7Zl0cIY5 — BTS PICS FOLDER 📁 (@btspicstwt_) June 28, 2022

