BTS V ‘s Heartbreaking Revelation About Pet Dog’s Heart Problems Leaves Netizens in Tears

BTS V who is all set to release his album Layover on September 8 talked about his pet dog's health in the episode of Pixid and here is why netizens were left all emotional about it.

BTS V, a.k.a Kim Taehyung, is currently promoting his solo debut album Layover which is all set to release on September 8. In a recent episode of Pixid, V talked about his dog Kim Yeontan during a fun segment with cat owners. He further revealed how his little pooch suffers from heart problems and underwent two surgeries as well. Unfortunately, both were unsuccessful.

In the episode of Pixid V talking about his dog said, “I have a pet Pomeranian named Kim Yeontan. He’s been with me for 7 years.” and further added “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during the surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life.”

His pet was also seen in the concept photos of V’s solo debut album Layover and received an outpouring of love from fans. As V candidly spoke about the health condition of his pet, the internet was heartbroken and simply teared up.

Ever since the episode aired, Kim Yeontan has not just received love from BTS army but fans also got concerned about its heath. One user on X said, “When you talked about how you wanted them not to get sick and wanted them to always be healthy, I really related. I really hope all our pet friends are always healthy and happy. I hope Yeontan is always healthy!” Another user commented, “There were so many moments that got us misty-eyed from this episode of Pixid when Taehyung talked about what Tannie went through due to his bad heart. Kim Taehyung really is such a beautiful soul, caring so deeply & sincerely for Yeontan.”

Kim Taehyung: “cuando hablaste de cómo deseabas que no se enfermen y querías que siempre estuvieran sanos, me sentí muy identificado. espero en serio que todos nuestros amigos mascotas estén siempre sanos y felices. espero que Yeontan esté siempre sano!”😭pic.twitter.com/CqQFlVY8ES — TAELY; LAYOVER (@Elymin136) September 2, 2023

There were so many moments that got us misty eyed from this episode of Pixid when Taehyung talked about what Tannie went through due to his bad heart. Kim Taehyung really is such a beautiful soul, caring so deeply & sincerely for Yeontan 💜😭 KIM TAEHYUNG ON PIXID#PixidWithV pic.twitter.com/SKGIIBn18M — Taehyung Malaysia🇲🇾 | slow (@BTSV_Malaysia) September 2, 2023

V’s Upcoming Projects

BTS V is currently busy promoting his solo debut album Layover which is an amalgamation of six songs – Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Version).

Watch this space for all the latest updates on V’s upcoming album release!

