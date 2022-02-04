BTS’ Jimin sent shockwaves across the Internet last week after revealing that he had tested positive for Covid-19. That’s not all – Jimin was also down with appendicitis and had to undergo a surgery for the same. Needless to say, this made ARMY anxious and Twitter was flooded with messages from fans wishing and praying for Jimin’s health. However, Jimin’s fellow group member Kim Taehyung aka V has shared an update on Jimin’s health with fans.Also Read - BTS Jimin Health Update: The Surgery Went Successfully And The Singer is Making Speedy Recovery

V came on Weverse today and ARMY asked him if their ‘chick’ Jimin was doing well. V informed that the fans that he had a video call with Jimin earlier in the morning. Jimin told V that he would watch the sky for several hours from the hospital window. Jimin feels that the sky in Seoul looks beautiful, V added. ARMY breathed a sigh of relief and thanked V for the health update. In fact, ARMY also shipped V and Jimin and came up with the hashtag #Vmin. Read some of the tweets by ARMY below: Also Read - Wordle Gets a BTS Twist, ARMY Hooked To The New Version Of Online Game

👤 i miss jimin oppa, what about you tyung oppa 🐯 i video called him as soon as i woke up today pic.twitter.com/7DaRoO0Ewc — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 4, 2022

👤 our chick (jimin) is okay, right ? ㅠㅠㅠㅜ 🐯 that chick said he watched the sky for 7 hours, the sky was pretty today 😊 pic.twitter.com/3cXx8yxFnC — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 4, 2022

Jimin, too, had come on Weverse day before yesterday to update ARMY about his health. He told the fans that his surgery was a success but he will continue to be in the hospital for post-operative care. He also told ARMY that he is having three meals a day, including rice.

For the uninitiated, BTS are on a break after an exhausting 2020-21. The ARMY is waiting for BTS to be back in action and drop a new album, however the septet is taking some much-needed rest.

