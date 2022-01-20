South Korea: Ever since BTS boys – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V released their first collaboration with Coldplay titled ‘My Universe’, it has become everyone’s favourite. While ARMY cannot still stop tapping their feet on the song, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung took to his official Instagram account and dropped a never seen before ‘My Universe’ jamming session video.Also Read - 'BTS Reunion' Trends After J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and RM Party Together - ARMY Asks Where's Tae, Suga and Jimin?

In this video, BTS boys can be seen jamming with Coldplay in the studio. Towards the end of the video, Chris Matin can also be heard talking about the song where he adds how My Universe is about the power of love. “Well, this song is about how the power of love transcends all things, borders and rules and genders and race and every sexuality. If you look at people right who are divided a border or can’t be together. That’s what this song is about. About how nothing can really stop people from loving each other,” he said. Also Read - BTS Jin's 'Yours' Continues To Break Records, Tops Spotify Viral 50 Japan For 6th Consecutive Days

The video has also left ARMY members nostalgic. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their love for the song. “Forever thankful to bts, Coldplay and the universe to give us MY UNIVERSE,” one of the fans wrote.

My Universe was released on September 24, 2021, and urges fans to prioritise love over differences. Earlier, Chris Martin had also shared the making video of the song in which the singers were seen performing and practising in their respective studios in Barcelona and South Korea. Coldplay had also joined the BTS boys during their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles.