South Korea: BTS members – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga recently joined Instagram. While all these K-pop singers often share a glimpse of their day with fans, one member who seems to be really liking this social media platform is V aka Kim Taehyung. On Friday, Kim took to Instagram stories and shared a series of videos in which he can be seen driving a car. However, what caught everyone’s attention was V’s vocals. In these videos, V can also be heard singing an unreleased song that he has made. While the lyrics of the song are in English, Kim Taeyung shared only a minute of it. Singing to this song, V also expressed love for ARMY and wrote ‘I Love You’.Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance and Thalapathy Vijay's Master Become Most Used Twitter Hashtags 2021

V’s Instagram stories have left ARMY members from across the world excited. Several people took to Twitter mentioning they loved the song and asked the K-pop singer to release the full song soon. Fans also talked about what could be the title of the song. One of the ARMY members mentioned that it could be ‘A Million Stars.’ Overall, fans are completely in love with this unreleased song of V. Also Read - BTS ARMY Member Proposes J-Hope For Marriage, But V Aka Kim Taehyung's Reply Wins Hearts

ARMY Cannot Get Over V’s Unreleased Song:

[BTS on Instagram] ARMY i l o v e y o u pic.twitter.com/xFVOWreIOn — christa⁷ (@ryuminating) December 10, 2021

OMG WE JUST GOT A NEW SONG FROM KIM TAEHYUNG! IT IS ONE OF HIS MASTERPIECE! ITS SOOOO BEAUTIFUL PROD V! pic.twitter.com/D2xKwxc6yT — Elysha | V DAY AND OUR SUMMER IS COMING (@myonlyTAEger) December 10, 2021

“In the end I wanna show you what happiness and show you all my colors to you. Just tell me you love me and I could give everything and that will be the best part of me.” ㅡ 211210, Kim Taehyung Unreleased song Lyrics @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ulPWmZ0S6p — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently on a short break after the successful Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles concert. During this time, BTS members will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.