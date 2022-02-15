BTS Army is going crazy on social media as BTS member V aka Kim Taehyun has tested positive for coronavirus. The Kpop group’s agency BIGHIT Music on February 15 released a detailed statement regarding the current status of BTS V’s health who had earlier experienced symptoms like mild fever and sore throat. Taking to Weverse, they shared an announcement that read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight.”Also Read - What is Deltacron, Hybrid of Omicron and Delta Variant And is it More Dangerous? All You Need to Know

According to Bighit Music, “V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight. V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.” Also Read - This Turkish Man Has Tested Positive For Covid-19 For 14 Straight Months, Tested 78 Times

Regarding contacts with other BTS members, the label notified, “There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the pre-emptive self-tests.” Also Read - Covid Vaccination Certificate No More Required For Darshan At Puri Jagannath Temple

The statement concluded, “The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.”

Following the news, several BTS ARMY started using hashtags #GetWellSoonTaehyung on social media. One of the users wrote on Twitter and sent wishes to V for his speedy recovery.

Following the news, several BTS ARMY started using hashtags #GetWellSoonTaehyung on social media. One of the users wrote on Twitter and sent wishes to V for his speedy recovery. “GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU TAETAE WE LOVE YOU LOTS AND LOTS WISHING YOU A SPEEDY RECOVERY WE, TAEHYUNGISTS ONLY WANNA SEE YOU HEALTHY AND HAPPY! #GetWellSoonTaehyung”.

Another fan wrote,”Bringing this back. Moment that filled with Purple love. This will last forever as purple , like how We love you Taehyung 😭💜 #GetwellsoonTaehyung #KimTaehyung #BTSV Taetae”.

We are praying for your fast recovery.Take all the time you need Taehyung. Just come back fit and healthy.

The bravest and strangest person i ever seen.

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG #GetWellSoonTaehyung #V

#BTSV pic.twitter.com/6otm0f2N9G — T@ethv Bangladesh 🇧🇩 (@Taethv_kth) February 15, 2022

📰 According to recent numbers, #BTSV is now the K-Pop male solo artist with the most monthly listeners (5,522,688) on Spotify, the world’s largest global music platform. W/ only three unpromoted drama OST singles, this is a huge & unique achievement. 🔗 https://t.co/jI0m4Cgrw6 pic.twitter.com/uHNEGXT1EI — BTS V UNION (@VGlobalUnion) February 15, 2022

Wishing for his speedy recovery.