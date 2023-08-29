Home

Entertainment

BTS V to Make a Comeback on Running Man After 7 Years, Here’s Why This is Special – Check ARMY’s Reaction

BTS V who is currently working on his solo debut album "Layover" is all set to make a comeback on the Running Man show after 7 years. Here's all you need to know.

The heartthrob of Korea’s famous boy band BTS took the internet by storm with two hit songs -‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’ from his solo debut album ‘Layover’ which is all set to hit the platforms on September 8. Kim Taehyung a.k.a. V made fans berserk with the news that he will be seen in the episode of Running Man after 7 years. It is the second time we will see V on the show as previously he appeared on the 300th episode of Running Man with his fellow band members. BTS has not been performing for a long time as some members have gone for mandatory military service while others are exploring their careers individually. According to the reports of Soompi, the episode has already been filmed and will be aired next month. The Running Man took to Instagram and shared a post officially announcing that the episode featuring Kim Taehyung a.k.a. BTS V will be aired on September 10.

BTS member V Will be Seen in Running Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 런닝맨 RunningMan (@sbs_runningman_sbs)

Fans Reaction

Instagram

As soon as the official announcement of V being part of the show came, fans got excited as they’ll be seeing V after 7 years on Running Man . Army spams the comments on the the post and one user wrote ,”TAEHYUNG ON RUNNING MAN , OMG CAN’T WAIT! ITS GONNA BE SO MUCH FUN!!! another user commented, “Will definitely watch this, thank you for having V as your guest.” It is evident that fans are getting really excited and cannot hold their excitement as another Instagram user wrote “Ah seriously wow this is really AAAA I can’t wait to see it”

Twitter

BTS army goes crazy and cannot keep their calm and express their excitement as one fan took to twitter and tweeted,” Taehyung will be on “Running Man” which he loves and all the people on the program adore him the first of which is the singer “HaHa” who is a member of the program. And for his love for Taehyung he wrote the lines “Be like V” in his part of his song”

Taehyung will be on “Running Man” which he loves and all the people on the program adore him the first of which is the singer “HaHa” who is a member of the program. And for his love for Taehyung he wrote the lines “Be like V” in his part of his song ❤pic.twitter.com/Xd9jGZzlas — ⁽ᵗᵏ⁾|ᴸᵃʸᵒᵛᵉʳ (@R_taekook22) August 29, 2023

Another user tweeted ,”This one game in running man that got me cracked up , everything taehyung does is just so taehyung, he did running man his dreams came true,omg, everything is just so him, he’s worked hard for us, he’s too precious”

This one game in running man that got me cracked up

everything taehyung does is just so taehyung, he did running man his dreams came true,omg, everything is just so him, he’s worked hard for us, he’s too precious.#KimTaehyung #viralvideo #V_Layover pic.twitter.com/85jDtitDp0 — ZARWA ♡ (@SaadMas25979190) August 29, 2023

V’s Upcoming Projects

The 27-year-old singer is currently working on his solo album “Layover” (consist of six songs–Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing) which is going to be released next month on September 8. The first two songs of ‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’ were a massive hit and topped the charts.

About Running Man

It is a South Korean reality show where the guests compete and win exciting prizes. The show was first aired on July 11, 2010 and has completed 669 episodes till now.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

