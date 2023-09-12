Home

BTS V Turns Detective on Game Show, Army Can Not Contain Joy – Check Hilarious Reactions!

Here is all you need to know about BTS V's most recent appearance on a game show, which amazed his fans following a fun conversation - Check hilarious reactions!

BTS member V a.k.a Kim Taehyung is currently ruling over the music world with his chartbuster hit album ‘Layover which was released on Friday. The K-pop idol recently appeared on a television game show to promote his album. The BTS army was really excited to see his comeback after 7 long years. BTS V played games and had several fun moments on the show. Ever since V’s appearance went viral, fans went gaga over his looks.

How BTS V Impressed With His New Avatar on Game Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 런닝맨 RunningMan (@sbs_runningman_sbs)

How BTS V Amused His Fans And Followers

The episode featuring Kim Taehyung a.k.a BTS V aired on September 10 where the singer expressed being a big fan of the show and was eagerly making his comeback. The singer revealed his favourite K-pop songs, including ‘Love Me Again‘ and ‘Slow Dancing‘ from his album Layover. V engaged in full-blow fun conversation. He went on to play several games and won big with his unique strategies.

V tried different roles like farmers and thieves to catch the imposters. Things went out of control when he turned into a detective to investigate their true identities. He got too immersed in his role and said, “Someone is touching the water right now, I can feel it without them saying any words.” His dialogues and persona amused his fans a little too much.

Watch BTS V’s Viral Video:

Taehyung mentioned #Jin on SBS running man show V: Because of our teams ‘Jin’ Our team’s (BTS) Jin hyung told us not to mess with seokjin (running man) Recap

Jin: I’m close to Seokjin hyung (running man) I also drank with him in private#방탄소년단진

pic.twitter.com/oll9yR7Vjb — Seokjinism – THE ASTRONAUT JIN ‍ (Fan Account) (@seokjinism1) September 10, 2023

As soon as the episode was aired Army was left swooning over V’s looks and kept on praising him for his strategies. Several users expressed their excitement on X (formerly known as Twitter) and tweeted, “Taehyung is a acer in these games after all he is a topper from Run BTS (sic).” Another user tweeted, “TAEHYUNG ON RUNNING MAN is happening now !!! (sic).”

Check Hilarious Reactions:

#Taehyung is a acer in these games after all he is a topper from Run BTS ✌ V at SBS Running Man Show‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oUJ7fuKlvR — MoniRocks@ᗷTS⟭⟬WORLD (@MonicaChowdhur6) September 9, 2023

TAEHYUNG ON RUNNING MAN is happening now!!!#RunningManWithVpic.twitter.com/TfldAENPHS — BTS V Australia (@Australia4Tae) September 10, 2023

V BTS started dancing when lesserafim’s eve, psyche & the bluebeard’s wife being played at running man pic.twitter.com/M3kaNPBPvh — le sserafim pics (@sserapics) September 11, 2023

Finally watched Tae Tae on Running Man and just as expected, he won by a landslide using his previous experience on Run BTS. He was so charming and witty and engaging, so perfect for the show. #VonRunningMan pic.twitter.com/vWyKxKmtFA — Karlaᵗᵏ M-9.9k | V – 4.9k | Q – 37.3k | I – 10.4k (@TaeBear24) September 11, 2023

Netizens couldn’t stop swooning over his looks as they commented on an Instagram post of V’s looks on the show one user wrote, “Taehyung looks so good in yellow.” Another user commented, “Kim Taehyung is so handsome. The third user wrote, ” So cute and handsome our good boy.” Fans were so awestruck by V that they referred to him as ‘Prince Taehyung.’

