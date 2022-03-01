K-Pop group BTS has become a worldwide sensation. Known for their chartbusting hits like Butter, Fake Love and Dynamite, BTS are often in news for setting new records and looking their fashionable best. Speaking of fashion, a BTS band member’s outfit has sent the Desi ARMY into a tizzy. Yes, you heard it right. BTS vocalist V, took to social media to share a series of pictures from his visit to the Hyundai Card Music Library and Hyundai Under Stage.Also Read - BTS' V Drops Mirror Selfies On Instagram, Becomes Fastest Asian Act To Cross 5 Million Likes, ARMY Calls Him 'Fashion King'

V wore a simple tee, an oversized black coat paired with scarf. For the uninitiated, Hyundai Card Music Library is considered the Holy Grail of music vinyl collections. In one of the images posted by V on Instagram, he can be seen checking out the some good ol' classic vinyl records at library. Check out his Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

However – it wasn’t the vinyl collection but V’s attire that grabbed the ARMY’s attention. V was seen wearing a beige scarf which reminded an ARMY of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Main Hoon Na. An ARMY took to Twitter to share the images of V and SRK wearing similar scarfs next to each other. “Yeah do not to talk to me for 72737 days,” the caption read. Check out the post below:

yeah do not to talk to me for 72737 days. pic.twitter.com/J0Nv7CIvIg — flower⁷ (@tulipstfu) February 26, 2022

The post sent Desi ARMY into a tizzy as SRK stans met BTS ARMY. “BHAI SAME KAPDE KAISE HAIN DONO KO PLANNING KRKE GAYA THA KYA TAEHYUNG,” wrote an ARMY. “U ARE MENACE WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS TO ME,” wrote another. Check out some of the reactions below:

oh. damn ok that .. got a lot of likes skdjwjd this was just my daily bts x bollywood brainrot HOW ARE SO MANY OF U HERE SKSKSK anywayyyy i make many tweets & edits (thread pinned) like these sooo if u’re following me, expect a spam on ur tls 🥰😁 — flower⁷ (@tulipstfu) February 27, 2022

U ARE MENACE WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS TO ME — shyama⁷♡ (@taetaeshya) February 26, 2022

😭😭😭😭

WHY THERE IS A SRK PICTURE TO EVERY TAEHYUNG PICTURE 😭😭😭 — Kay⁷ 🐻 (@7kaybts) February 26, 2022

What are your thoughts on V’s latest look? Sound off in the comments below.