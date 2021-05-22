South Korea: BTS released their much-awaited song Butter on Friday and ARMY members across the world are loving it. After the release of the song, BTS members addressed a press conference and held a live session. But what caught everyone’s attention was V’s hairstyle. While group member Jungkook was also seen playing with V’s hair, this reminded fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Also Read - BTS' Much Anticipated Song 'Butter' Is 'Melting' ARMY: It's The Perfect Summer Song

V's hairstyle reminded ARMY members of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 2019 MET Gala look. Back then, Priyanka had attended the event wearing a silver gown with a cage crown on her head. Several of the BTS fans took to Twitter and pointed out the resemblance.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Priyanka Chopra spotted at BTS VLIVE 💀 pic.twitter.com/OkQZq999iD — Fangirl Aahanee 💛 (@FangirlAahanee) May 21, 2021

I am sorry I shouldn’t say it but doent taetae oppas hair look like Priyanka Chopra from one of the met met gala with the long white or silver crown

Sorry army #butter I vote @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial https://t.co/FYin4rEL8f — Sweetest Bad Giel (@GielBad) May 21, 2021

HIS HAIRS look like priyanka chopra’s meet gala look @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/syjlSRlCma — Maithili B 🧈 (@MaithiliB4) May 21, 2021

Since the release of Butter trailer and photo teaser, BTS boys’ hairstyle is making headlines. Fans are undoubtedly loving their new look.

Meanwhile, the K-pop band boys are all set for the world TV debut of their new single Butter at the mega Billboard Music Awards on May 23. BTS has also been nominated in the Top Social Artist category. This is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under this category. The South Korean band has also claimed this trophy four years running.