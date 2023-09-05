Home

Entertainment

BTS V’s Recent Photo Sparks Dating Rumour with Blackpink’s Jennie, Netizens React – See Viral Pic

BTS V’s Recent Photo Sparks Dating Rumour with Blackpink’s Jennie, Netizens React – See Viral Pic

BTS member V and Blackpink's Jennie again made it to the headlines after V posted an Instagram story of a mirror selfie.

BTS V and Blackpink’s Jennie have once again become the talk of town after fans spotted something on their social media and tried to do the math. Recently, V, a.k.a Kim Taehyung, posted a mirror selfie on his Instagram story and fans were quick to spot the similarities between the post of the two K-pop idols. Jus a photo started the speculation chain about how V and Jennie are allegedly dating. However, the internet is in splits. The photos did not just spark rumours but an online debate where fans have their own way of expression.

Trending Now

Where It All Started?

This is not the first time when such rumours made the round. Last year, some netizens claimed that they saw both of them together in a car and shared some pictures. Nonetheless, both of them denied these rumours.

You may like to read

A few months back they were reportedly seen spending some quality time in the streets of Paris as they could be seen walking hand-in-hand together. However, as soon as their alleged picture went viral some said that they were casual cosplayers whereas some fans were happy to see both of them together.

Blackpink Jennie and BTS V seen walking hand in hand in Parishttps://t.co/5csfOjQvJR pic.twitter.com/fixWIVwYth — pannchoa (@pannchoa) May 17, 2023

But this time, all it took was an Instagram story for the netizens to curate their own theories. Recently V posted an Instagram story where fans spotted a similar painting earlier seen in V and Jennie’s alleged picture together. A netizen was quick to share the picture and spotted the similarity between the two pictures. However, as soon as these speculations sparked fire it received mixed reactions from fans as some said to leave them alone and live their personal life whereas some were overjoyed.

taehyung proving once again that the photos are real and he’s in a relationship with jennie #taehyung #jennie #taennie pic.twitter.com/r3wv9fxAQm — vj (@___95950) August 29, 2023

Fans Divided Over Dating Rumour

As soon as the pictures went viral, V and Jennie’s fans were quick to react and showed some mixed reactions. While some fans were happy to see them together, others denied the dating rumours. One fan tweeted, “Netizen is not interested in your fake new you are just giving fire to Taennie shippers If you really don’t have anything to publish, you can publish the weather forecast .” Another said, “It’s quite insane to me how bts fans STILL deny v and Jennie are dating.”

Netizen is not interested in your fake new you are just giving fire to Taennie shippers

If you really don’t have anything to publish, you can publish the weather forecast. All you are up to ruin V’s solo album Era #BTS #V #BLACKPINK #Jennie #Taennie #KimTaehyung #Abhiya https://t.co/jpdoBqgjiO pic.twitter.com/IeIjWorP5g — ♡ (@VenomousLassie) September 2, 2023

It’s quite insane to me how bts fans STILL deny v and Jennie are dating. — Akari Nakamura (@AkariNakam18322) September 1, 2023

Another fan took to Twitter and asked fans to be happy for them as the user commented ,”jennie is in a romantic relationship with V from BTS, as confirmed by both their managers, and they can’t reveal more ! so basically, they confirmed Taehyung and jennie are dating. All you have to do is be happy for them and accept the truth end of story.”

jennie is in a romantic relationship with V from BTS, as confirmed by both their managers, and they can’t reveal more ! so basically, they confirmed Taehyung and jennie are dating. All you have to do is be happy for them and accept the truth end of story. — 채채 103% (@chaeejours) August 27, 2023

This remains unclear whether V and Jennie are dating or not as they didn’t confirm officially. The BTS member is currently busy promoting his upcoming solo album Layover which will be released on September 8 whereas Blackpink’s Jennie is also working on her upcoming projects.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES