South Korea: Ever since BTS boys joined social media platform Instagram, ARMY is on the top of the world. The singers often share their behind-the-camera life with fans and leave them in complete awe. However, one of the group members seems to be missing for the last few days and this has left ARMY upset and worried.Also Read - BTS: From V to Jungkook, Boys Groove to Pushpa’s Srivalli After Saami Saami And O Antava-Watch

Jimin’s last post on Instagram was on January 10 when he had shared a picture of a night sky. While fans are missing the singer, ‘Where is Jimin’ is trending on Twitter with ARMY asking why he has not been posting on social media for the last few days. “Guys where is Jimin? Does anyone know where Jimin is?? I miss him so so much. As long as my baby is happy,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user talked about how Jimin is his happiness and wrote, “I love pain I guess bcs I’m missing him more and more by each passing minute and it’s not funny anymore. I need my Jimin right now and I can’t do anything properly. Where is Jimin?” Also Read - BTS V is Spotify King, Says ARMY as His 'Christmas Tree' Reaches 30 Million in 29 Days

ARMY Is Missing Jimin:

AAAAA I WANNA BREAK MY THINGS WHERE IS JIMIN pic.twitter.com/R9SvRtXnkS — babea (@keikiichan) January 24, 2022

Also Read - Why is BTS ARMY Furious? What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say? Here's Everything You Need To Know

I love pain I guess bcs I’m missing him more and more by each passing minute and it’s not funny anymore. I need my jimin right now and I can’t do anything properly 😭😭

Where is jimin ???? pic.twitter.com/Ckio2oWnUD — PJM (@PJM_KING_13) January 24, 2022

WHERE IS JIMIN pic.twitter.com/s1PKRsMuE1 — rina✨🌈 ≮ 😦😧😨 JK OST PROD SUGA (@DoItWith444) January 24, 2022

not my sister seeing where is jimin trending and actually asking me about his whereabouts like idk as well everyone just misses him ok 😭 — yana⁷ (@miniarkive) January 24, 2022

Bdw , Does anyone know where is this little kid? his name is Park Jimin , he’s missing for weeks… Where is Jimin? pic.twitter.com/cwvpmU398X — TrueArmy (@Army_Real7) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Jimin was also missing from the BTS reunion which was held earlier this month. While the pictures from the same went viral on social media, ARMY was quick to notice that V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin and Suga were absent from the party.

On the work front, BTS members will be soon releasing their latest album details about which have not been released so far. Apart from this, the septet is also due to hold their next Permission To Dance On Stage concert in March which will be in their home turf only.