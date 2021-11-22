Los Angeles: BTS boys ruled the American Music Awards as they grabbed three awards at the mega show. BTS not only won ‘Favourite Pop Duo/Group’ award but also took home the ‘Artist of The Year’ award. Apart from this, BTS’ second English song Butter also won ‘Favourite Pop Song’ award. With this, BTS has become the first and the only Asian act to win the ‘Artist of the Year’ award at the American Music Awards.Also Read - BTS Members Hug Coldplay's Chris Martin As They Perform My Universe, ARMY Cannot Stop Crying

Accepting the awards, BTS members thanked ARMY from the AMA stage. “It took 4 years to be on this stage to get this trophy. Thank you so much. We are actually a small boy band from Korea which is united by the love for music and all we want to do is to spread love, good vibes and energy from music and performance. But without you guys, ARMY, we could have never done anything,” group leader RM said while accepting the Favourite Pop Group award. Jin also added, “ARMY, you are our universe” and won everyone’s heart. Also Read - Not Just You, Even Cardi B's 3-Year-Old Daughter Is Super Excited For BTS Performance At AMA

BTS wins Favourite Pop Duo/Group Award:

They’re setting the night alight and winning the #AMAs for Favorite Pop Duo or Group! CONGRATS, @BTS_twt! 🎉 #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/fzQs7M5HrW — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

BTS’ Butter becomes Favourite Pop Song:

BTS becomes first Asian act to win Artist of The Year award:

Even the official Twitter handle of BTS tweeted, “We won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the @AMAs tonight! We want to thank everyone who supported our music and especially #BTSARMY! We love you💜 Don’t miss the rest of the show and our incredible performance!”

We won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the @AMAs tonight! We want to thank everyone who supported our music and especially #BTSARMY! We love you💜 Don’t miss the rest of the show and our incredible performance! #AMAs #BTSxAMAs #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/ALT4QAdkrk — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, for the first time, the K-pop singers performed their latest sensation My Universe along with Coldplay at the American Music Awards stage. They rocked the stage and videos of the same are now going viral on social media.