Mumbai: Ever since the release of their first English song, Dynamite, BTS members have broken several records and grabbed several awards. Once again, the K-pop septet is making headlines after their massive win at the Fact Music Awards 2021. The awards were held on Saturday and BTS grabbed five big trophies at the show. BTS boys won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for the fourth time in a row. Apart from this, they also won the Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Listener's Choice, Fan N Star Most Voted (Singer) and U+ Idol Live Popularity Award.

While taking the Daesang (Grand Prize), BTS leader RM talked about not being able to see fans (ARMY) due to the coronavirus pandemic and mentioned that the group is preparing hard for the upcoming concerts. "We're grateful to have received such a big award. We've done and achieved a lot this year, from getting No. 1 on Billboard [Hot 100], performing at the Grammys, and going to the United Nations, but we weren't able to see our fans. We regret this a lot, but since we've received so much love from afar, we were able to receive another big award like this. Since the words 'let's meet when this is over' are becoming repetitive, I won't say it anymore. We're working hard at preparing for our October concerts, so let's greet each other with a smile," RM said.

Suga also thanked ARMY members from around the world and mentioned that the awards have been possible only because of fans. He further asserted that the band will see ARMY soon. "I want to meet ARMY all over the world," the singer said.

Meanwhile, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set for their concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. This is the group’s first official concert of the year and will be held in person. It will be held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2.