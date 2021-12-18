South Korea: BTS member Jin is widely loved not just for his vocals but for his looks and fashion statements as well. The singer is often regarded as ‘worldwide handsome’ by ARMY members across the world. Once again Jin is making headlines as he has now become the most successful male K-pop artist. Yes, the singer has earned this tag from the famous American magazine – Forbes.Also Read - BTS Kim Taehyung Slips and Slides After The Group's Dynamite 'Crosswalk Concert' | Viral Video

In November this year, Jin released his OST named Yours for K-drama 'Jirisan'. The four-minute and 24-second song talks about lost love. The song turned out to be a huge success and made the k-pop singer the first BTS member to rank on the 'Billboard Hot Trending Songs' chart with his solo release. Apart from this, Jin also released another song called Super Tuna on his birthday earlier this month which also became an overnight sensation.

Recently, Jin also made headlines for his Vogue collaboration look. The singer wore a long blue outfit and looked extremely royal. Jin’s pictures went viral on social media and made fans fall in love with him all over again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the K-pop singers are on a short break currently and are enjoying some quality time with their families. During this time, they will also prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

