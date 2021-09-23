South Korea: BTS and Coldplay are all set to release their first collaboration, My Universe, on September 24. However, a day ahead of the mega release, both the globally famous bands took to social media in which BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen posing with Chris Martin and his team.Also Read - BTS V Sparks Debate With His COVID Speech at UNGA, Netizens Dig Out Video of Him Not Wearing Mask

However, what caught everyone's attention was Coldplay members wearing modernised hanboks. Fans noticed that Chris Martin was gifted a purple-coloured modernised hanbok. For the unversed, hanbok means traditional Korean clothes. Reportedly, this is the same outfit that Jungkook has previously worn several times.

While BTS shared the picture on its official Twitter account and wrote, "My Universe Crew! (Modernized Hanbok)," Coldplay also shared the same picture and blue and red heart emojis.

Check how ARMY is reacting to BTS’ gift to Coldplay members:

Meanwhile, BTS is set to hold its virtual concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. It will be live-streamed on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST. Apart from this, the group also addressed a speech during the Sustainable Development Goals Moment of the UN General Assembly.

Are you excited for BTS and Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’?