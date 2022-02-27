Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai hit the theatres on Thursday and has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Valimai has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and continued its dream run on Day 3. However, what caught the attention of both Ajith fans and BTS ARMY was a video of BTS members – V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook grooving to the beats of Ajith’s song.Also Read - Valimai Movie Review: Ajith-Huma Qureshi Starrer Will Give You An Adrenaline Rush But Could Have Benefitted From A Sleeker Script

Valimai's song Naanga Vera Maari was released last year in August, and till now, it has received 45 million views. A YouTube channel uploaded an edit of the BTS boys showing off their moves on the Tamil song. The video has garnered 10,620 views on YouTube since it was uploaded in August 2021. Watch the viral video below:

Valimai is a complete entertainer with high-octane of action and fight sequences. Besides Ajith, the film features Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, Sumitra, GM Sundar and Pearle Maaney in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, BTS boys are currently in the US and have successfully completed all 4 Permission To Dance On Stage concerts. They will now be returning to South Korea where they will quarantine themselves for a period of ten days (as per the South Korean government regulations).

