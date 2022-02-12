K-Pop sensation BTS are already on their way to dominate the global charts. While the group is on a break right now and taking some much-needed rest, BTS’ vocalist Jungkook dropped his song ‘Stay Alive’, produced by his bandmate Suga. The song is the official soundtrack of BTS webtoon 7 Fates: CHAKO, an urban fantasy based on 7 fictional characters and their intertwined fates which was released on January 15.Also Read - ''You Are Not Alone": BTS' Jimin Comforts Fan Going Through A Tough Time, ARMY Calls Him An Angel

Within three hours of its release, 'Stay Alive' broke several world records. For starters, it became the number 1 track in 51 regions around the globe on iTunes and within 6 hours, it became the first song by a Korean solo artist to become number 1 in 80 regions across the globe. In the next 14 hours, the song soared to number 1 spot in iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The song has also crossed 4.27 million streams on Spotify which is the biggest global debut by a Korean soloist.

‘Stay Alive’ is a ‘pop ballad’ which compliments the dreamy storyline and atmosphere of the BTS webtoon. The lyrics explore an isolated boy’s earnest heart and message to himself and friends who he meets in that vicious world. BTS fans (or ARMY as they are called), called the K-Pop band members ‘legends’ for this incredible feat. Check out some of the reactions below:

I’m really addicted the song STAY ALIVE is a perfect suitable to the 7 FATES CHAKHO WITH BTS EPISODE 4 The real MAGIC ✨

It’s so beautiful more than i expected

I’m really crying

SUGA’s creativity and JUNGKOOK precious voice that’s makes a magic pic.twitter.com/MCZGJNHOWp — Vamp_g (@Vampg4) February 5, 2022

I love it that while my sons don’t get into BTS like I do they listen to HEAR and SEE what makes their mama happy !!!!!@7Fates_CHAKHO @BTS_twt #7FATES_CHAKHO #CHAKHO #BTSSUGA #JungKook pic.twitter.com/1SQGaWSO6P — ᴮᴱ 💜 📸 Jakki 📸💜 ⁷ We Are Made of Each Other (@JakkiBTSArmy) February 11, 2022

I’m crying. 😭😭 Congratulation Jungkook and suga-hyung. An ost made this happen? Like, seriously?? 4.27 million streams! Wow. I’m happy ro be part of this million streams. @7Fates_CHAKHO @BTS_twt#Jungkook_StayAlive https://t.co/baCFFLIBW0 — Njeona (@NoaJeonie) February 12, 2022

What are your thoughts on this achievement by BTS? Sound off in the comments below.