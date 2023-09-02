Home

BTS’s Vocalist Jimin Gives Mini Home Tour During Live And THIS is What Made Fans Worried | Check Viral Video

after the Dior event, BTS' lead vocalist Jimin went live and surprised his fans over the internet. Taking them for a home tour, Jimin opened up about his bruised knuckles and more.

BTS’ Jimin who previously released his solo album Face in March managed to claim the top on the Billboard Hot 100 in April. Recently he made an appearance at the Lady Dior exhibition in Seoul on September 1. The band’s main dancer and lead vocalist looked exceptionally charming and fans could not stop swooning over him. Later in the day, the K-pop musician surprised his fans after he went live on Weverse -is a South Korean mobile app for artist-to-fan interactions and communities for users to connect with each other.While he took a mini tour of his home, fans could not help but notice the wounds on his knuckles.

He was clicked throughout the event and after his photos hit the internet fans, a.k.a. BTS army, were quick to notice raw wounds on his knuckles making fans extremely worried about him.

Jimin’s Opens Up About His Wounds

During the live, fans were quick to ask about his knuckles to which he said that these wounds were due to his workout and exercise and nothing majorly severe. He further reassured the Army that he is fine and had been eating well and getting enough sleep while working on his new projects.

The singer also gave his fans a glimpse of his workout room and a boxing bag and also showed his father’s room. He also showed them a picture of their group from their previous concert. He also expressed his desire to meet J-Hope and Jin, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Jimin’s Live: Check Out How Fans Reacted

Fans were extremely happy to see Jimin after such a long time and had a good live session with their idol. The live took the internet by storm and Jimin crossed over 1 M mentions on Twitter post the interaction.

Here are some tweets from his fans and clips from his latest live which really shows how happy fans are to see Jimin. One user commented on X ,”Today is a very happy day for me. Because I saw you, Jimin” and another user tweeted ,”Thank you so much oppa for agreeing to live broadcast, I love you even more”

Thank you so much oppa for agreeing to live broadcast, I love you even more❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/8yRJsqg2Iw — syakila (@syakilaminpark) September 1, 2023

Some fans also shared some clips of the live on Twitter

[LIVE Translation] 230901 | Jimin’s Weverse LIVE 🐥 hello, im here! let me just bring my air conditioner remote and ill be back

🐥 ive come a bit late right? sorry. and my hand? oh i didnt hurt it, it got scratched a bit from exercising

#HappyBirthdayJungkook #Jimin pic.twitter.com/i7hvc343XS — Star Shadow BTS (@Star_Shadow_BTS) September 1, 2023

JIMIN LIVE / PARK JIMIN WEVERSE LIVE / TRADUCCIÓN A ESPAÑOL Jimin: ¡Hola estoy aqui! Déjame traer el control remoto de mi aire acondicionado y volveré.@BTS_twt #BTS #BTSARMY #JIMINLIVE #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/2esSRKkx0l — abcdefghi_Imnopqrstuvwxyz (@gggkooksunshine) September 1, 2023

Jimin’s Upcoming Projects

Recently Jimin achieved the milestone of becoming the first Korean solo artist to complete 1 Million streams on Spotify and sold over a million copies of his new album Face in the United States. He is currently working on his upcoming solo projects.

