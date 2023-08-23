What Is The Budget Of Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2? Find Out

Home

Entertainment

Budget Of Rishab Shetty’s Katara 2 REVEALED; Here Are The Details

Budget Of Rishab Shetty’s Katara 2 REVEALED; Here Are The Details

If the latest reports are to be believed, Rishab Shetty's much-awaited sequel, Kantara 2 is being made on a jaw-dropping budget of Rs 125 crore.

Kantara 2 being made on a huge budget.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara acted as a major milestone for the Sandalwood industry. Not just that, the movie has helped improve the status of Kannada films on a national level. Now, basking in the success of the original flick, the actor and director are presently busy with the prequel of the drama, Kantara 2. Given that the action thriller turned out to be such a major triumph, understandably the expectations from the second installment are sky high. The latest buzz regarding the project is that it is being made on a whooping budget.

Trending Now

Going by the latest reports, Kantara 2 is believed to have a jaw-dropping budget of 125 crores; Yes, you heard it right. Given the fact that the original drama was made with 16 crores, the prequel received a budget hike of about 681 per cent. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Ever since the release of Kantara back in September 2022, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the second installment. The ending of the original drama hinted that there are going to be more additions to the franchise. In the end, Rishab Shetty’s character Shiva disappears into the forest after meeting what seems to be his father’s spirit. Later, Shiva and Leela’s son can be seen asking about his father’s mysterious disappearance. The film revolves around Shiva’s tiff with an upright forest officer, Murali.

Although Kantara 2 is yet to go on the floors, the reports regarding the huge budget have garnered a lot of attention, further adding to the excitement for the prequel. Going by a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of the movie plan to commence the first leg of the shoot on November 1. The source further claimed that the makers aim to conclude the shoot for the drama by the first quarter of 2024 and are most likely to release the flick by late 2024.

Now, coming back to the box office success of Kantara, the Rishab Shetty starrer minted more than 410 crores globally during its run in the cinema halls. It even broke the record of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 in Karnataka.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES