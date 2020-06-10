Actor-producer Anushka Sharma is coming up with yet interesting project after her hit web series, Pataal Lok. Taking to social media, she shared the first look of her upcoming Netflix original film, Bulbbul. In the teaser, with a haunting tune playing in the background, a young girl can be seen hopping on the clouds with a huge strawberry coloured moon in the backdrop. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix_in. Can’t wait to share more!” (sic) Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aryan, Arjun Kapoor Express Their Excitement on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena’s OTT Release

The film is a supernatural period horror based on a woman in Bengal, who had a child marriage and harbours the dark past of murders in her village which is connected with a legend of chudail. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena to Release on Netflix, Actor Shares Heart-warming Video of Original Kargil Girl

Watch The Teaser Here:



According to the makers, the film is described as, “a period piece set in a vibrant atmosphere amidst age-old beliefs and superstitions. Satya and his brother’s child bride, Bulbbul, were inseparable until he was sent to England for his education. On his return, he finds Bulbul has been abandoned by his brother and now lives a solitary existence as the enigmatic lady-of-the-palace, dedicating herself to the welfare of the people. But their ancestral village is plagued by mysterious deaths and stories of a haunting by a woman who lives in the trees. Satya must find the truth behind the lore and save his village from the evil ‘chudail with the inverted feet’.”

Directed by Anvita Dutt, the film features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in important roles. The film is produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and it will release on Netflix on June 24.