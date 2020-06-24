Anushka Sharma produced horror-thriller film Bulbbul premiered on the online streaming giant, Netflix, today. The film has now become the latest target of piracy and has been leaked online for free HD downloading on the infamous piracy site, Tamilrockers. The film is based on a woman in Bengal, who had a child marriage and harbours the dark past of murders in her village which is connected with a legend of chudail. Also Read - Bulbbul Trailer Out: Anushka Sharma Produced Scary-Fairy Tale Revolves Around Child Marriage

The synopsis of the film reads, "A child bride grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harbouring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plague her village."



As per the makers, the film is described as, “A period piece set in a vibrant atmosphere amidst age-old beliefs and superstitions. Satya and his brother’s child bride, Bulbbul, were inseparable until he was sent to England for his education. On his return, he finds Bulbul has been abandoned by his brother and now lives a solitary existence as the enigmatic lady-of-the-palace, dedicating herself to the welfare of the people. But their ancestral village is plagued by mysterious deaths and stories of a haunting by a woman who lives in the trees. Satya must find the truth behind the lore and save his village from the evil ‘chudail with the inverted feet’.”

However, this is not the first time the piracy leaked the film or a web series. Earlier, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.



The film features Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in important roles.



Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.