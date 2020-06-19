Just five days ahead of its release, Netflix on Friday released a very intriguing trailer of Anushka Sharma’s latest production Bulbbul. The film is a supernatural period horror based on a woman in Bengal, who had a child marriage and harbours the dark past of murders in her village which is connected with a legend of chudail. As the trailer of the horror flick begins, two children are seen sitting while one of them narrates a story of a demon-woman to the other one. The child is seen giving a brief description of the demon-woman and the trailer is seen featuring visuals complementing the description. As the trailer proceeds further with horror music, it revolves around social evils like child marriage. Also Read - Paatal Lok in Trouble: Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime Videos Get Court Notice Over Web Series

A child bride can be seen growing up into a woman ruling the household. The rest of the trailer is woven in mystery, supernatural events, and an edgy narrative. The Indian Netflix original features several actors like Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the film has been bankrolled by Anushka Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Films. The periodic horror-thriller Bulbbul will release on Netflix on June 24.