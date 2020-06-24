Netflix’s latest outing Bulbbul, produced by Anushka Sharma and directed by Anvita Dutt, has been released today, June 24. The horror-drama fairy tale has been applauded by the netizens and critics. The film, released two hours ago, gets positive responses and thumbs up, especially for the exceptional performance by the lead actor. Twitterverse is exploding with comments. The story revolves around superstitions and beliefs. It stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chatterjee. Also Read - As Bulbbul Releases on Netflix, Anushka Sharma Paints The Sky Red in Latest Post

Sharing a character picture of Mrs. Bulbbul Chaudhary (Tripti Dimri),from the movie, a user tweeted: "Folklore of a chudail, who rises from the dead after an unnatural death. A strong feminist tale, predictable with regular climax, but with spectacular VFX visuals & super fine acts from the industry outsiders Avinash & Tripti. Kudos to Anushka!".

While another user wrote, "#Bulbbul is the kind of Feminist film I was looking out for since some time. Albeit predictable fable-horror, It questions the evils of child marriage, gender violence &everything patriarchy.What wins here is a finale act that makes you wish if it were not just a film but reality".

One user suggests to watch it at night to give chills. The tweet reads as, “Also applaud to @AnushkaSharma , #KarneshSharma, @OfficialCSFilms for backing such projects (they do seem to have an inclination towards supernatural/ thriller genre). Overall, do give #Bulbbul a watch but only at night, so that it scares you #NetflixIndia #Bulbul”.

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Production’s project Bulbbul is said to be period drama set in Kolkata. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul is about a man named Satya who returns to his village after many years and sees his brother’s child-wife Bulbul abandoned and serving the village.