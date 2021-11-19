Bunty Aur Babli 2 Movie Review: ‘Is duniya me 2 tarike ke log hote hain.’ The ones who love to watch movies for loud entertainment, and the others who only want to watch good cinema that can live with them for long. When Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005, it turned out to be a surprise because it ended up impressing both the kind of the audience. For the ones craving simple entertainment, it had all the songs, the colours, a love story, big stars, and at the same time, it was a social commentary on people from small towns who see big dreams and then just do everything in their powers to fulfil them. 16 years later, Bunty Aur Babli 2 releases to appeal to the same set of audiences but does it really do justice to its brand?Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2 Twitter Review: Saif And Rani's Con Film Leaves Fans Divided, Call It 'Interesting Mess'

Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film features Rani Mukerji as the bubbly Babli, while Saif Ali Khan replaces the very nonchalant Abhishek Bachchan in the role of Bunty. The second part in the popular franchise also stars newbies Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Vagh in important roles, as the new Bunty and Babli in town. The story begins when these new cons start using the old ‘BB’ brand and cop Jatayu Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) seeks help from the OG Bunty-Babli to catch them. Already missing the thrill that they used to experience in their infamous job, and vying hard to teach a lesson to those who stole their brand, Vimmi and Rakesh begin the hunt. But the new Bunty Aur Babli aren’t as easy to catch as it looked initially. They are, after all, graduates from an engineering college on the ‘Meerut-Ghaziabad’ highway. But do they become successful? Do they teach a lesson to their namesakes or does the opposite happen? Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Poses With Her 'Chands' Featuring Saif, Taimur and Jeh

The back story of Rakesh and Vimmi is clear. They quit their ‘dhanda‘ after Dashrat Singh (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gave them a chance to settle down in life like a normal couple. They have moved on with their son who is probably the naughtiest kid we have seen on-screen in a long time. Rakesh and Vimmi live at his father’s house in Fursatganj in Uttar Pradesh where people use the stone fountain to clean their teeth and wash their mouths. Or at least that’s what the small-town people in UP do as per the imagination of the writer. The comedy part comes and go but the best part is that we have Saif and Rani to fall back upon everytime we feel like we are being conned in the name of entertainment. Also Read - 'Chugalkhor Se Zyada Fattu Hai', Neha Bhasin Steps Up Attack On Karan Kundrra During Weekend Ka Vaar

While Siddhant and Sharvari look lovely as a couple, it’s Saif and Rani’s comfort level as co-stars that takes away the cake in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Vimmi retains her bubbliness. She wears self-designed rip-offs of the Sabyasachi dresses, and Rakesh works as a TT in the railways. Their swag is desi and their chemistry, absolutely organic. The fault in Bunty Aur Babli 2 is not in its performances but in its writing that solely relies on the film’s brand. The story retains all the old elements, new cons have a back story, not as compelling as Rakesh-Vimmi’s though. It has funny songs, a romantic number and a constant background score that instead of hooking us into the drama, makes us miss the ‘Bunty Aur Babli… Bunty Aur Babli…in dono ki jodi…‘ swag more. The problem is also in the cons that don’t look stylish enough. Nothing can beat the charm of giving away the Taj Mahal on lease to one of the richest men in the world. Though the new cons give ‘Ganga ji kiraye par‘ to the mayor of the state.

The idea of giving the Robinhood touch to the new Bunty Aur Babli seems a little unnecessary. The real Bunty and Babli were fun, they did what they did because they absolutely loved doing that. There was no question of morality, nothing stopping them until they themselves decided to take retirement. But the new ones come with a lot of baggage. They look pretty and smart but lack the desiness of the original. Maybe if we had another rusty small-town couple turning into the new-age Bunty and Babli, the competition would have seemed a little more interesting.

In the absence of any remarkable number, and the cons that definitely do not fall at par with the Bunty & Babli level, the film looks like an unfair addition to the franchise. Rani though is total magic. She is loud and funny, and probably the only female actor in Bollywood with such comic timings on-screen. Vimmi still remains one of her best performances and she reflects the same unabashedness in the second part as well. Her floral suits with lace, polka dots, and bell-bottoms define the vibrancy of her character. Despite all its lazy moments, Bunty Aur Babli 2 looks funny in parts and Rani holds it all together for the audience. Despite being a roaring mother and a fully devoted wife, Rani’s character never leaves its individuality. She appears strong, independent, smart and brave – like most women from the small towns of UP who help their kids stand on their feet and make a life of their own in the big cities. Now that’s one part of the writing which is on-point. For the rest, leave your hopes aside or else ‘thagg liye jayege‘!

Stars: 2 and 1/2