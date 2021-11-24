BTS Grammy Nominations: BTS’ “Butter” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys on Tuesday, November 22. While they are grateful for the honour, they believe that a single nomination is insufficient for a group like BTS, who have set numerous records. BTS had one of their most successful years yet in 2021, which is why ARMYs are baffled as to why the group was not nominated for more than one Grammy in 2022. They vented their dissatisfaction on Twitter, where they attempted to make BTS’ name trend in order to draw attention to the problem.Also Read - Grammy Awards 2022 Nominations List: John Batiste Gets 11 Noms, BTS Bags Only 1, Taylor Swift Competes Against Herself
Take a look at some of the reactions:
For their song Butter, BTS garnered only one Grammy nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, alongside Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Doja Cat, and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.”