BTS Grammy Nominations: BTS’ “Butter” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys on Tuesday, November 22. While they are grateful for the honour, they believe that a single nomination is insufficient for a group like BTS, who have set numerous records. BTS had one of their most successful years yet in 2021, which is why ARMYs are baffled as to why the group was not nominated for more than one Grammy in 2022. They vented their dissatisfaction on Twitter, where they attempted to make BTS’ name trend in order to draw attention to the problem.Also Read - Grammy Awards 2022 Nominations List: John Batiste Gets 11 Noms, BTS Bags Only 1, Taylor Swift Competes Against Herself

Take a look at some of the reactions:

⚠️All the #ARMY out there, we need to understand that we can’t let our love for #BTS_twt be used every time by #GRAMMYs In the end its either Olivia or Billie winning every fucking award this year. SO PLS BOYCOTT THIS YEAR SCAMMYS⚠️ Otherwise the’ll do this every year.

NO HYPE — Fearless Girl (@Nandini25971956) November 23, 2021

Also Read - BTS Jin Drags Jungkook Away To Cut His AMA Speech Short and The Video Is Making ARMY Go ROFL

Also Read - BTS Boys Go LIVE On Social Media After Ruling AMAs, But Technical Errors Leave ARMY Dismayed

Yesssss💜💜… But still disappointed.. They deserve moreeeeee — Mystique (@MystiqueKN) November 23, 2021

It’s so unfair that we only got one nomination 😤🤧😢 — Kookie 🐰💜 (@Kookie28787182) November 23, 2021

💫✨😊❤️🥰👏🎉🎉🎉👏🎉👏🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🤘but I think they also deserve the record of the year for butter era — Shraddha (@Shraddh58333512) November 23, 2021

For their song Butter, BTS garnered only one Grammy nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, alongside Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Doja Cat, and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.”