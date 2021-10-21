Aryan Khan Drug Case Latest Update: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan for about 15 minutes. As per media reports, Shah Rukh Khan asked the jail officials present inside if they could get homemade food for Aryan. However, officials told Shah Rukh Khan that for homemade food, they must get permission from the court.Also Read - Ananya Panday to Appear Before NCB on Friday Again, Aryan’s Custody Extended Till Oct 30 | Top Points

On the other hand, the jail authorities said Shah Rukh Khan also asked Aryan if he was eating properly, to which he said he is not liking the jail food.

It must be noted that the physical meetings at the jail have been banned due to Covid pandemic. These restrictions ended on Wednesday and Thursday was the first day of physical meetings in Maharashtra jails.

Soon after meeting his son, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans with folded hands as he stepped out of Arthur Road jail.

Aryan Khan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act. It is now nearly two weeks that Aryan Khan was held by the NCB in the drug case. He has approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the matter. On October 20, a special Mumbai court had rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan. Now the court will hear the matter on October 30.