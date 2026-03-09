Home

Can Dhurandhar 2’s preview tickets push Ranveer Singh’s actioner to cross Rs 100 crore on opening day? See detailed report

The advance booking trend for Dhurandhar is extremely promising, with 1.2 lakh tickets sold and over Rs 10 crore earned within the first 24 hours. The insiders predict a blockbuster opening that could potentially cross the Rs 100 crore mark on day 1.

It’s Dhurandhar 2 time, and filmmaker Aditya Dhar is ready to take the world by storm. With the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge just a few days away, March 19, all eyes are on the box office performance of Ranveer Singh’s action thriller. Dhurandhar 2 is one of the biggest sequels in India and has the potential to surpass the records set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2’s advance box office collection

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and became a blockbuster. With the sequel’s release just around the corner, trade experts in India are weighing in on advance bookings and box office predictions. The advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 opened on March 7, the same day the trailer was released, giving moviegoers access to paid previews for March 18. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film has already grossed Rs 13.11 crore for Day 0 (excluding blocked seats).

The advance booking trend is very promising and is expected to shatter box office records. Within the first 24 hours, the film sold 1.2 lakh tickets and generated over Rs 10 crore, signaling strong audience anticipation ahead of the official release.

According to Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already secured a gross of approximately Rs 12.29 crore through advance bookings across all languages in the domestic market. When accounting for blocked seats, this figure rises to a robust Rs 18.1 crore. The Hindi version is the primary driver of this growth, contributing over Rs 12.07 crore from 1,94,514 tickets.

While the South Indian markets, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, are currently seeing lower numbers, expectations remain high for a surge in bookings as the release date approaches. The film is also performing exceptionally well in International territories, particularly in the North American market. For the USA premieres alone, it has already sold over 38,500 tickets across 557 locations, amassing a gross of $618,911 (approximately Rs 5.15 crore).

Combined with the domestic trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is well-positioned to challenge historical benchmarks for paid previews, setting the stage for a record-breaking opening.

Will Dhurandhar 2 cross Rs 100 crore mark on day 1?

In recent years, many big films have used paid previews successfully. Movies like Jawan, Pushpa 2, and Animal saw early screenings generate buzz, with audience reactions spreading online even before the official release. The earnings from these day 0 paid previews count toward day 1 totals, giving the opening day collection a significant boost.

At this rate, Dhurandhar 2 is on track to cross Rs 100 crore mark on day 1 of the release, according to trade analysts. If preview numbers remain strong and word of mouth turns favourable, industry observers believe the film could earn Rs 100 crore. A major factor boosting box office collections is the surge in ticket prices, ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 2,500 per person, inclusive of taxes.

Dhuradhar 2’s box office competition

Dhurandhar 2’s anticipated box office clash with Yash’s Toxic is no longer happening. With the South superstar’s much-anticipated film reportedly postponed, the Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to enjoy a largely open field, further boosting its chances of a record-breaking opening.

While Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to release around the same time, its presence in Hindi-speaking markets may remain limited, allowing Dhurandhar: The Revenge to dominate multiplexes across North India.

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.