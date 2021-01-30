The makers of Yash starrer KGF 2 announced the release date of the film on Friday. The Kannada film is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the buzz is huge around its release after the love that its teaser received earlier this month. The Prashanth Neel-directorial is all set to hit the screens on July 16. With the audience coming back to theatres and the production of the vaccine on a roll, KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to set a storm at the Box Office like no other Kannada movie has done before. But can we expect the film to mint Rs 500 crore worldwide? Let’s analyse: Also Read - KGF 2 VS Heropanti 2 Box Office Clash: Yash And Tiger Shroff To Compete With Each Other At Ticket Window

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master was released earlier this month and within a few days of its release, the film garnered over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial achieved this feat with just 50 per cent occupancy in theatres and without any pan-India appeal. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer has created a huge buzz already. It's a pan-India film that comes as a sequel to its super successful first chapter, released in 2018. Considering the love that the audience has given to Master, it's only imperative that the viewers would flock to theatres to watch KGF 2 as well. The government has already announced the removal of the 50 per cent occupancy rule which means that KGF 2 will be releasing with 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, which further adds up to the possibility of its wide Box Office success.

If Master can garner Rs 200 crore worldwide within a few days of its release with half occupancy, KGF 2 has all the chances of going past Rs 500 crore with 100 per cent occupancy in theatres and a huge mass appeal. However, despite all the dynamics in its favour, a lot depends on the story. If the content of the film falls at par with what the audience is expecting, then good word-of-mouth will just add to the entire business and the film will perform exceptionally well even after its first weekend.

Your thoughts on KGF 2 minting Rs 500 crore worldwide? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on KGF: Chapter 2!