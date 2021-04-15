New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world. Even though masks, social distancing and staying at home are the new norms, it is difficult to find how to keep oneself safe from the deadly virus. Actor Mukul Roy is no different. He took to Instagram revealing that he and his family have been tested positive for coronavirus. He posted a long note on social media on his ‘Quarantine Day 19’ and shared his covid story. Also Read - Aashiqui Actor Rahul Roy Is Back Home After Suffering From Brain Stroke, Says 'Long Journey For Recovery'

Rahul Roy wrote that he got infected even after staying at home. "My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbor had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within flats for 14 days." He went on to say that they do not have any symptoms and that it's surprising that their reports turned out to be positive. "I know covid is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to?" the actor added.

Rahul Roy also highlights the issues regarding to testing and claimed that while he was tested positive in the RTPCR test, reports of the Antigen test came out to be negative.

The actor further asked his fans to take all precautionary measures to combat coronavirus and wrote, ”For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you do not contract the virus staying inside the house. Hope to be back soon with negative reports.”

Rahul Roy is best known for Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui (1990), which made him a superstar. He also worked in films like Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Junoon, Sapne Sajan Ke and Naseeb.