Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise on June 14 has left his close friends, family and fans shattered. After his former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande remembered him and lit up Diya at her home temple, Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman also joined in to take part in the #Candle4SSR online protest, initiated as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and to demand justice for the late actor. Also Read - "Kangana Ranaut Should Celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput, Not Deride Everyone Else," Says 'B-Grade Actress' Swara Bhasker

Kangana lit a candle to show solidarity with the movement, a picture of which was posted by her Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut, on their unverified Twitter account. The caption read, “#Candle4SSR”. Also Read - After Slamming Kangana Ranaut's Critics, Manoj Tiwary Lauds Sushant Singh Rajput Fans For Support in First-Ever Digital Protest | SEE POST



Actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman also took to Twitter and shared how they paid tribute to Sushant by chanting prayers and lighting candles. “You will be burning in our hearts for ever #SSR love you I hope wherever you are..you are at peace brother ! #Candle4SSR #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput,” Adhyayan tweeted.

#Candle4SSR in the memory and support of sushant singh rajput.may you get justice soon.we all miss you https://t.co/YjuU4RaW4K happy where ever you are❤❤❤. pic.twitter.com/j3Jeu0ZpT2 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 22, 2020

“This is for you #SushantSinghRajput my heart still refuses to accept that you are no more. Hope justice prevails! #Candle4SSR,” actor Meera Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy, had initiated the peaceful digital protest #Candle4SSR demanding justice for Sushant, who passed away last month. The digital protest called upon everyone to light a candle in Sushant’s name at 8pm. Fans of the late actor’s participated in the protest.

#Candle4SSR has been trending on Twitter throughout Wednesday.

The protest, #Candle4SSR, is also a peaceful way of requesting authorities to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor’s untimely demise.

In Sushant’s death case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said there is no need for a CBI intervention. “I have all the tweets and am aware of the campaign for a CBI inquiry. However, I don’t think there’s any need for the CBI here. The Mumbai police is very competent when it comes to handling such cases and they are looking at every possible angle, including professional rivalry. As of now, no foul play has come to the fore. All the details will be shared once the investigation is complete”, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)