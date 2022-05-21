Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2022: Cannes 2022 began on May 17, and this year’s edition of the famed film festival is dedicated to Indian cinema. While Deepika Padukone is serving on the jury this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, and other Indian stars are part of the Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Just recently, Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari joined the roster of celebrities attending the Cannes Film Festival. She debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a Sabyasachi saree.Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari Breaks Silence on Making Debut at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Aditi Rao debuted at the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year, and photos of her appearance at the prestigious event are now making several rounds on the internet. The Padmaavat fame looked stunning in a Sabyasachi ivory organza sari that was hand-dyed and handcrafted. She accessorised her look with a Sabyasachi Bengal Royale Collection emerald and diamond necklace. The actress wore her hair in a bun and wore heavy makeup with red lips. Also Read - Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer: Love, Lust, Homosexuality And More - Digging What Society Buries Underneath!

Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning look at Cannes 2022:

Aditi shared a video of herself at various spots in Cannes. She captioned it, “A little piece of my heart from Cannes. Make your own version to this audio and tag me.” She also tagged Sabyasachi in her caption along with other makeup artists, designers, and stylists. Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari is a Regal Dream in Green Saree Worth Rs 45,000 - Are You Impressed?

Check Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Sabyasachi Day 2 at Cannes 2022:

This is the second Sabyasachi saree we’ve seen at Cannes this year; on opening day, jury member Deepika Padukone wore a striking retro saree by the designer. While Aditi Rao Hydari wore a classic ivory organza saree with a full-sleeved blouse and an emerald and diamond choker, Deepika Padukone walked alongside the team and looked stunning in a gold and black sequin saree with a traditional Indian matha patti headpiece.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari who has worked in Bollywood films like Dilli 6, Wazir, Padmaavat, and The Girl On The Train, has also appeared in regional films such as Sanmohanam, Sufiyum Sujatayum, and Hey Sinamika.

What do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari’s look? Let us know in the comments section!