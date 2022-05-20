Aishwarya Rai Glams up at Cannes 2022: Today is the third day of the Cannes Film Festival, and we’re completely obsessed with our Indian divas and their glamorous avatar. On the Cannes red carpet, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again making waves. Day 3 called for some deity vibes after she donned black on Day 2. She looked stunning in a pastel pink Indian designer Gaurav Gupta gown as she struck her trademark Cannes pose. The actor appeared to have saved her best outfit for the third day, as she walked the red carpet in a pastel-pink gown. In an intricate sculptured shoulder pleated pastel pink shimmering gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision to sore eyes. With dramatic eye makeup, pink-hued lips, and highlighter, she leveled up the glam factor. The actor conquered us in her side-swept soft curls.Also Read - Aaradhya Video Chats with Eva Longoria's Son at Cannes 2022 While Mom Aishwarya Asks 'What's Your Name Handsome' - Watch Viral Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan raises glam quotient on Cannes 2022, Day 3:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Cannes: The Bollywood Diva Flaunts Her Black Gown With 3D Flowers Like A Boss At Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Watch Video

From the embroidered sequins and beads to the carpet-sweeping train, her pastel blend of purple and pink was absolutely contemporary in every manner possible, and the spectacular fan-sculpting element at the rear rendered her the show-stopper that she is! Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 is Literally a Walking Phoolon Ka Guldasta in Her Giant Black Dress - See Red Carpet Pics

Netizens React to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes’ Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aishwaryaraiobsession

Cannes has long been a glittering hotspot because where there are movies, there is razzmatazz. It’s a true pleasure to see celebs put their best foot forward in fashion. Netizens loved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dolled-up look as they showered immense love on her Cannes day 3 look. The Bollywood diva’s fans were absolutely enamored by her look and called her an absolute perfection. One of the users said, “The Ultimate Venus.” Another user said, “The stunning outfit befits our Queen!” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan deserves credit for wearing an Indian designer on the international red carpet. She raised the profile of a famous Indian designer at a global event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes an Indian designer to Cannes Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aishwaryaraiobsession

Famous Indian designer Gaurav Gupta inspired Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell-inspired her appearance; she transitioned from the infinite, pristine as a pearl. According to Vogue, the custom look took 3500 man-hours to create. The sculptured and sinewed garment was adorned with thousands of glass beads and gems, as well as beautiful needlework all over.

What did you think about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes day 3 look? Let us know in the comments below!