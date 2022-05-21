Cannes 2022 Protests: Cannes 2022 witnessed a shocking event as a woman stepped into the red carpet to protest against the sexual violence by Russian forces on Ukrainian civilians. The lady claimed to be a victim of gender crimes by Russian military personnel. The alleged victim stripped off her dress to reveal the painted caption on her body drawing people’s attention towards the war crimes in Ukraine by the Russians.Also Read - 'Stop Raping Us' Screams Topless Woman As She Crashes Cannes Red Carpet To Protest Against Sexual Violence In Ukraine

Her body paint read the caption, Stop Raping Us as the demonstrator posed and shouted in front of the shutterbugs. The woman was soon led off by security guards. In her solo protest, the lady went topless with Ukrainian flag painted on her body. The brief demonstration happened during the premiere of Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. The guests at the premiere were interrupted by the lady's presence for a while.

War Crimes Agianst Ukrainian Women

Ukrainian authorities have said they're investigating allegations of women being raped by Russian forces during their occupation of parts of the country. President Volodymyr Zelensky last month alleged that investigators had received reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas previously occupied by Russian troops, including sexual violence against minors. On the Cannes opening ceremony Zelensky made a video appeal for aid for his country. The Ukrainian leader is also a former actor himself. Cannes 2022 had a special screening of Mariupolis 2 on May 19 as war has been a major theme at the festival. Mariupolis 2 a documentary by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed in Ukraine last month as per claims by Russian forces.

Ukraine’s beleaguered film-makers will get a special day at the industry marketplace on May 21. Sergei Loznitsa, a prominent Ukrainian filmmaker, will show The Natural History of Destruction, about the bombing of German cities in World War II.

