Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan’s Ivory Lehenga Screams Royalty, Fans Say ‘Thank You For Representing India’ – See Mesmerising Pics

Sara Ali Khan embraced a fully desi approach in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's embroidered ivory-cream lehenga for her Cannes 2023 debut - See her mesmerising photos.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced with the premiere of Johnny Depp’s comeback movie ‘Jeanne du Barry‘ on Tuesday. The grand fashion event opened with a galaxy of celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar among others on the French Riviera. While Manushi and Esha made jaws drop in their gowns, Sara Ali Khan took away the limelight with her desi route. The ‘Kedarnath‘ actress made her eagerly anticipated debut and proudly represented India in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s embroidered ivory-cream lehenga.

Sara Ali Khan rocked the red carpet with a veil beautifully tucked into her hair and a grin worth a million dollars. She completed her lovely Indian style by wearing traditional jewellery in addition to little makeup. The Pataudi girl wore only a pair of drop earrings to the ‘Jeanne du Barry‘ premiere and let the lehenga speak for itself.

Did you know that this is not the first that a Bollywood actress rocked a lehenga at Cannes? Earlier Sonam Kapoor made a dreamy appearance in an ivory lehenga by Ralph & Russo. Vidya Balan also rocked lehenga at the Cannes Film Festival in the past.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan’s traditional look at Cannes Film Festival?

