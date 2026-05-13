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Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads on Red Carpet in jaw-dropping Peach Tamara Ralph gown- See pics

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads on Red Carpet in jaw-dropping Peach Tamara Ralph gown- See pics

Alia Bhatt’s latest Cannes 2026 appearance has gone viral online as fans admire her sophisticated peach couture outfit and glamorous styling from the international film festival.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 (PC: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 witnessed a major fashion moment as Alia Bhatt finally stepped onto the red carpet in a breathtaking couture look that instantly became viral online. The actress represented L’Oréal Paris at the prestigious global event and managed to grab attention with her elegant peach-toned ensemble. Fans across social media flooded comment sections with praise while fashion enthusiasts called it one of her most graceful international appearances so far. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia blended classic Hollywood glamour with soft modern elegance, creating a memorable Cannes moment.

Alia Bhatt’s Peach Tamara Ralph gown becomes the highlight of Cannes

Alia made her grand appearance at the Cannes 2026 opening ceremony on May 12, wearing a custom couture gown designed by Tamara Ralph. The dreamy peach outfit immediately became one of the most talked-about celebrity looks from the festival. The gown featured a body-fitted strapless design with a sculpted sweetheart neckline. A plunging illusion detail at the centre added a glamorous edge while still keeping the overall appearance elegant and sophisticated.

The soft peach colour gave the ensemble a romantic fairytale-inspired vibe perfect for the red carpet atmosphere at Cannes. One of the most striking details of the couture outfit was the dramatic chiffon drapes flowing beautifully from the gown. As Alia walked across the red carpet, the fabric moved gracefully behind her, creating a cinematic visual that caught everyone’s attention.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s FIRST look from Cannes 2026 goes viral as fans compare her dreamy princess look to Elsa from Frozen- See pics

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See viral look of Alia Bhatt from Cannes 2026 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Detailed styling and glamorous look of Alia Bhatt

The outfit was carefully styled to maintain a balance between glamour and simplicity. The fitted structure around the waist highlighted Alia’s silhouette while the flowing drapes added softness and movement to the overall look. To complete the appearance Alia wore a statement coral and diamond necklace decorated with peach toned gemstones and an elegant drop pendant. The jewellery perfectly matched the colour palette of the gown without overpowering the couture detailing.

For her beauty look the actress chose subtle peach pink makeup glowing skin soft shimmer on the eyes and glossy nude lips. Her sleek hairstyle added timeless sophistication to the glamorous appearance.

Also read: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt’s bodyguard goes viral for being ‘too hot’; Netizens say ‘Good looks and…’ -WATCH

Celebrities and fans reaction to Alia’s viral look

Alia’s Cannes appearance quickly received love from celebrities and fans online. Karan Johar reacted with fire emoji while Bipasha Basu posted a big heart for the actress. Sophie Choudry commented “Beyond stunning” and Sobhita Dhulipala also praised her fashion statement.

Indian celebrities shine at Cannes 2026

According to ANI this year’s Cannes Film Festival has a strong Indian presence across cinema and fashion. Along with Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker joined the event as part of India’s official delegation while Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy and Pooja Batra were also present at the prestigious event held in France from May 12 to May 23.

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